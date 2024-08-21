It Was A Massive Honor To Have Shared 18 Years Of My Career With Gallagher – Reece James

Chelsea captain, Reece James has come out to share an emotional farewell message to Conor Gallagher. This is coming after the midfielder completed a transfer to Atletico Madrid, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, from their academy days till the unforgettable nights at Stamford Bridge, it was a massive honor to have shared last 18 years of his career together with Gallagher.

Reece added that they were both the last ones in their group to get professional contracts as youngsters, but they achieved their dreams in the end.

His words, “From Epsom Eagles days to nights at Stamford Bridge, you have come a long way, my friend. It was a real honour to share the last 18 years together and play at the highest level. We were both the last ones in our group to get professional contracts, but we made it out together and come on to achieve the dream we wanted as little boys. Good luck on your new chapter, brother.”

