It’ll Be Hard For Me To Reject Bayern Munich – Havertz

Chelsea striker, Kai Havertz has come out to say that he would find it hard to say no to Bayern Munich. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, joining Bayern in 2020 would have been too boring since he already showed what he was capable of in the Bundesliga.

He, however, added that it would be difficult to resist the number one club in his home country.

His words, “Bayern are generally a huge club that it’s hard to say no to as a German player, but my personal goal has always been to play abroad at some point. In England or Spain.”