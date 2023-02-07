It’s Amazing To Be Working With Artists I Am A Fan Of – Tems

Popular singer, Tems has come out to react to her first Grammy win. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, it is simply amazing that she now works with several globally-renowned singers she used to listen to years ago, and she feels like this is just the beginning.

Tems added that it is incredible how her career has panned out within a very short period of time.

Her words, “It is incredible, I get to work with people that five years ago were on my playlist. I was jamming to them and now I am working with them, it is such a pleasure and I feel like this is just the beginning.”

“The song, with U was taken from my record, Higher, they reached out to me and they told me they would use it as a sample and I felt it was amazing. I thought the song was interesting and amazing the way it got together.”

WOW.