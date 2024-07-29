It’s Better To Have Mbappe As A Teammate Than An Opponent – Courtois

Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois has come out to admit that the club will need to find a way to play with Kylian Mbappe. He recently revealed that Madrid are expected to challenge for a lot of trophies henceforth, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Mbappe is clearly one of the best players in the world, and it is always better to have him as a teammate than an opponent.

Courtois added that the French forward is a player who can make a difference like Bellingham.

His words, “Mbappe is one of the best players in the world and in the end, it’s better for him to be on your team than against you. He is a player who can make a difference as we have with Bellingham, with Vinicius, and adding Mbappe to that will only help us.”

Kylian Mbappe Lottin (born 20 December 1998) is a French professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and captains the France national team. Regarded as one of the best players in the world, he is renowned for his dribbling abilities, exceptional speed, and finishing.

Kylian Mbappé Lottin was born on 20 December 1998 in the 19th arrondissement of Paris and was raised in Bondy, Seine-Saint-Denis, in the northeastern suburbs of Paris. His father, Wilfrid , is originally from Cameroon, and, as well as being his agent, is a football coach. His mother, Fayza Lamari, is of Algerian Kabyle origin and is a former handball player.

He has a younger brother, Ethan, who plays in the Paris Saint-Germain Academy. Their older adoptive brother, Jirès Kembo Ekoko, is a former professional footballer.

On 22 February 2018, Mbappé was joined by former African strikers George Weah and Didier Drogba in a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the Élysée Palace in Paris, which focused on a sports development project in Africa. Mbappé stated that the development of African sport is important to him due to his parents’ African origins.