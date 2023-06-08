It’s time for Akeredolu to delegate power to his deputy amid health issues – SDP

Amid concerns for the health of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in Ondo State and to avoid constitutional crises, the Social Democratic Party, SDP, on Thursday urged the governor to temporarily delegate power to his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The opposition party raised concern that the state has come to a standstill during Akeredolu’s absence, who is said to be recuperating from an undisclosed ailment by his aides.

SDP emphasised the necessity for the governor to legally transfer power to the Deputy governor to maintain the efficient administration of the state.

The party in a statement, signed by Stephen Adewale, its chairman in the state, warned that the state’s citizens and all of its sectors would suffer as a result of the protracted unpredictability surrounding its governance.

Adewale criticized the lack of response to the development and encouraged all parties to speak out to the constitutional question it had raised while also praying for Akeredolu’s rapid recovery.

“It is disturbing that a man who once sat atop the highest chair at the Nigeria Bar Association, who actively participated in denouncing an ailing head of state when the latter refused to hand over to his deputy, and who has devoted his entire life to defending the constitution of the land would blatantly and deliberately flout that very constitution.

“In light of this, we implore Governor Akeredolu to safeguard his hard-earned reputation by handing over to his deputy in an acting capacity until he is capable of handling the state’s business. This is a duty and responsibility that Governor Akeredolu owes to himself, his party members, his family, and the good people of Ondo State.”