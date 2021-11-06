I’ve Been Angry At Shaw And De Gea For Years – Roy Keane

Manchester United legend, Roy Keane has come out to blast David De Gea and Luke Shaw for their performance vs Manchester City. Roy recently revealed that he has actually been pissed at both players for years.

According to him, he really cannot understand how both international players will decide to protect the MUFC goal in such a manner.

Keane added that MUFC cannot keep giving up chances against opponents because it’ll always lead to losses.

His words, “Look at Shaw and De Gea. What chance have you got in this game? I’ve been cross with these fellas for years.”

“I give up on these players. They are international footballers! I can’t understand the defending…I’m driving down here thinking ‘I wonder if Man United have got a chance, they’re at home.”

“They’ve been like this all season, giving up chances. And City got a little bit arrogant in giving one or two chances.”

“It’s two at the moment, unless Man United do something drastic, it’ll be another four or five.”