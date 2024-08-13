I’ve Been Listening To Rema And Tems On My Summer Playlist – Obama

Former U.S. President, Barack Obama has released his summer playlist of 40 songs for the year 2024. Nigerian singers, Rema and Tems recently made the list, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has been listening to “Yayo” and “Love Me Jeje.” from both singers as summer winds down, and he hopes his followers find something new to listen to on the playlist.

His words, “With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I’ve been listening to lately – and it wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix. I hope you find something new to listen to!”

WOW.

Divine Ikubor (born 1 May 2000), known professionally as Rema, is a Nigerian singer and rapper. He rose to stardom after releasing the song “Dumebi”. In 2019, Rema got signed to Jonzing World record owned by D’Prince who has an affiliation with Mavin Records.

He is best known internationally for his 2022 hit single “Calm Down”, the remix with American singer Selena Gomez of which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and led the U.S. Afrobeats Songs for a record-setting 41 weeks.

Divine Ikubor was born into a Christian family in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. He grew up singing and rapping while he was in secondary school. He attended his primary and secondary school education at Ighile Group of Schools, Edo State. His father and elder brother are deceased, and Rema was left to look after his mother.

In May 2021, Rema announced he would be calling his sound “Afrorave”, a subgenre of Afrobeats with influences of Arabian and Indian music which has led to him having one of the strongest fanbases in the country known as Ravers.