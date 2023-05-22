I’ve Been Struggling With Being A Single Mother In Recent Weeks – TBoss

Ex BBNaija housemate, TBoss has come out to say that she is struggling with being a single parent. She recently revealed this by reposting a report about Kim Kardashian who recently opened up about the struggles of being a single parent, and fans have been reacting.

According to TBoss, the past two weeks have shown that she is also struggling with being a single mother because the pressure has been very immense lately.

Her words, “Normal levels. This has been me for the past 2 weeks.”

