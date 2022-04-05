I’ve Never Seen Anyone Overdose On Weed – Majid Michel

Ghollywood actor, Majid Michel has come out to say that he sees nothing wrong with weed. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he wants the Ghanaian Government to legalise and commercialise the use of weed in the country because it is God made.

Majid added that he has never heard of anybody who has overdosed on weed, so he doesn’t see why it shouldn’t be legalized.

His words, “I’ve done drugs before. I’ve indulged in drugs before. I’ve done hard drugs. I don’t mean weed. I don’t see anything wrong with weed, it was God-made. It was created by God.”

“I’ve never heard of anybody who has overdosed on weed… I’ve done things out of weed. I’ve done cocaine and LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide).”

“I’ve done other drugs that if I told you right now, you’ll not be able to pronounce. These were years back and I didn’t struggle to overcome it.”

“Maybe because of the smoke… maybe that’s why health-wise, it is advisable for people to brew and drink it because that is not wrong at all. You drink teas, don’t you.”

“I am for it completely but then again before anything is legalized, the government must make sure that they are ready to take responsibility and must exhaust the consequences that come true with the legalization of ‘weed’ before the decision is made.”

“Before the government decides to pass a law for the legalisation of weed then they must make sure that they have exhausted all possible avenues … by learning from countries who have done it.”

“If the government is not ready to take responsibility for the consequences [for legalising ‘weed’] then it shouldn’t take that decision.”