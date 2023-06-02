Jackie Is Chasing Clout By Attacking Hilda Bassey – Okon Lagos

Nollywood actor, Okon Lagos has come out to slam Jackie, the president of Dog lovers association in Lagos state for attacking chef Hilda Bassey over her video about dog meat. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Jackie is only chasing clout with her video while trying to incite western hate against Hilda.

He added that the dog eaten in Akwa Ibom are actually not pet dogs, but wild dogs hunted by hunters.

His words, “Who’s this one sef? Ok Madam Cloutina, before you began inciting western hate on Hilda, you should have first of all known that there is no proof that the meat on that table is dog meat. Most things on social media aren’t real. Second, even if it is dog meat, Akwa Ibomites and Cross Riverians eat dog meat and there is NOTHING wrong with it. They don’t eat pet dogs, but wild dogs. It’s either ones hunted as game in the forest or the local breeds that are somewhat wild, strayed and launch indiscriminate attacks on unsuspecting passersby. It’s not an ape that we are talking about here, that is a primate and in the same family with humans but lesser animals. If it is, then one may make a commonsensical case for cannibalism or something close. It’s a dog and not a pet dog like you are carrying to chase clout with. People eat pythons and other kinds of animals which are pets to many. I’ve seen many Python pets in Florida. So should a protective movement be flagged off for all animals? Are you vegan? Even if you are, what if someone comes with a claim which is a arguably a truism, that plants have life and deserve to live and it is cruel and destructive to life to allow it end up as food just because u are at the top of the food chain? As much as this is a mischievous and selective justice for animals, it is also broad day light witchcraft to put a clog in someone’s wheel of progress.”

WOW.

