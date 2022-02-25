Jay Z Wins Court Case Vs Parlux Perfume Company

Popular rapper, Jay-Z has recorded a big win in an ongoing court case with perfume company, Parlux. An appellate court recently ruled Parlux owed the rapper $4.5 million in royalties from their previous business relationship, and fans have been reacting.

Recall that the hip-hop mogul, 52, was initially sued for $68 million in 2016 by Parlux, who alleged that he didn’t fulfil his contractual obligations set forth in 2012 to promote the fragrance, which was called Gold Jay Z.

The jury simply said that Jay-Z, who was represented by attorney Alex Spiro, was not responsible for the $68 million, and Parlux did not owe the $4.5 million in outstanding royalties the Big Pimpin artist asked for in a counterclaim.

WOW.

Shawn Corey Carter (born December 4, 1969),known professionally as Jay-Z (stylized as JAY-Z), is an American rapper, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur, and record executive. He is regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time.

Born and raised in New York City, Jay-Z first began his musical career after founding the record label Roc-A-Fella Records in 1995, and subsequently released his debut studio album Reasonable Doubt in 1996. The album was released to widespread critical success, and solidified his standing in the music industry. He has gone on to release twelve additional albums, which have all attained generally positive critical reception and commercial success, including The Blueprint (2001) and The Black Album (2003). Jay-Z has also released the full-length collaborative albums Watch the Throne (2011) and Everything Is Love (2018) with Kanye West and wife Beyoncé, respectively.

Outside of his musical career, Jay-Z has also attained significant success and media attention for his career as a businessman. In 1999, he founded the clothing retailer Rocawear, and in 2003, he founded the luxury sports bar chain 40/40 Club. Both businesses have grown to become multi-million dollar corporations, and allowed Jay-Z to fund the start-up for the entertainment company Roc Nation, which was founded in 2008. In 2015, he acquired the tech company Aspiro, and took charge of their media streaming service Tidal, which has since become the world’s third-largest online streaming company.

Shawn Corey Carter was born in the Brooklyn borough of New York City and raised in Marcy Houses, a housing project in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.