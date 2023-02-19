Jennifer Lopez, Husband Unveil Complementary Tattoos On Valentine’s Day

Popular celebrities, Jennifer Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck have taken further steps toward cementing their love forever. The stunning actress recently revealed that she and Ben had gotten complementary tattoos that appeared to be located on the sides of their torsos.
See what Lopez shared,
Her words, “Happy Valentine’s Day my love.”
WOW.
