    Login
    Subscribe

    Jennifer Lopez, Husband Unveil Complementary Tattoos On Valentine’s Day

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular celebrities, Jennifer Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck have taken further steps toward cementing their love forever. The stunning actress recently revealed that she and Ben had gotten complementary tattoos that appeared to be located on the sides of their torsos.

    See what Lopez shared,

    Jennifer Lopez and husband, Ben Affleck
    Jennifer Lopez and husband, Ben Affleck
    Jennifer Lopez and husband, Ben Affleck
    Jennifer Lopez and husband, Ben Affleck

    Her words, “Happy Valentine’s Day my love.”

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply