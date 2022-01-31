Jesus Is Still Crazy About Me – Sammie Okposo

Popular singer, Sammie Okposo has returned to Instagram after deactivating his account following the controversy that trailed his confession of having an affair with a US-based lady, African Doll. He recently revealed that there’s no condemnation in Christ, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he is walking in spirit again, and the law of the spirit of life in Christ Jesus has made him free from the power of sin and death.

Sammie Okposo added that Jesus is still crazy about him and He’ll continue to love him just the way he is.

His words, “I am the righteousness of God in Christ. I am born of God the life of God is in me; Christ in me the hope of glory I am free from the law, from the power of sin. I am no longer bound by the fear of men.”

“God’s grace is available sufficient and working for me. Jesus already saved me not because of any works of righteousness that I have done, but because of His own compassion and mercy, by the cleansing of the new birth (spiritual transformation, regeneration) and renewing by the Holy Spirit.”

“Jesus is crazy about me, He loves me just the way I am. Christ has redeemed me. I live free, all my fears and mistakes are drowned in God’s perfect Love. There is, therefore, no condemnation to me. I am in Christ Jesus. I walk not after the flesh but after the spirit; the law of the spirit of life in Christ Jesus has made free from the power of sin and death. Who is he or she that saith a thing and it cometh to pass when the Lord commandeth it not…… NOBODY.”

