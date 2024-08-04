Jigawa Magistrate Court Remands Protest Leaders Following Violent Demonstrations

On Friday, the Jigawa State Magistrate Court in Dutse ordered the remand of Umar Danjani, a key suspect in the recent violent protests in Jigawa State.

Magistrate Auwalu Sani decreed that Danjani be held in Birnin Kudu Prison for a period of two weeks.

The court’s decision follows a series of unrest that began as a peaceful protest but escalated into violence, resulting in significant casualties and property damage.

According to reports, the unrest led to the death of two individuals, numerous injuries, and extensive damage to buildings.

Additionally, properties valued at millions of Naira were looted and set ablaze across the state.

In response to the chaos, the Jigawa State Police Command has made substantial arrests. A total of 68 individuals involved in the “End Bad Governance” protests were apprehended across several local government areas, including Dutse, Kiyawa, Kazaure, and Babura.

The police have also reported the recovery of 49 bags of looted fertiliser, 15 bundles of mosquito nets, and other valuable items, which were seized from the scene of the unrest.

The violence and destruction have prompted calls for accountability and heightened security measures in the affected areas.

The court’s decision to remand Danjani underscores the seriousness with which authorities are addressing the situation, as they seek to restore order and prevent further escalation of the violence.