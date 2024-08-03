Jigawa State Eases Curfew Restrictions in Response to Improved Security

The Jigawa State Government has announced a significant relaxation of curfew measures across the state, affecting eight local government areas. This decision marks a notable shift in the region’s approach to managing recent security challenges.

According to a statement released on Saturday, signed by Honourable Sagir Musa Ahmed, the state Commissioner for Information, the curfew has been relaxed in Babura, Birnin Kudu, Dutse, Gumel, Hadejia, Kazaure, Kiyawa, and Roni.

The revised curfew hours for these areas will now be from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., a reduction from the previously stricter timings.

Additionally, the curfew in 19 other local government areas has been fully lifted. This decision follows a comprehensive review of the current security situation conducted by the State Joint Security Committee, which is chaired by Governor Malam Umar Namadi.

The committee based its decision on reports and recommendations from security agencies operating within the state.

The statement issued by the Information Commissioner highlighted the positive contributions of local residents in the areas where the curfew has been relaxed.

The committee commended the people for their patience, cooperation, and adherence to regulations during the curfew period.

Their compliance has played a crucial role in the improved security situation, allowing for the relaxation of restrictions.

Governor Namadi expressed his gratitude to the citizens of Jigawa State for their resilience and understanding during this challenging period.

He acknowledged the sacrifices made by the residents and the support they have shown to the authorities in maintaining order and safety.

In his address, Governor Namadi urged the public to continue their support and to remain vigilant in their efforts to foster peace and stability in both Jigawa State and Nigeria as a whole.

The lifting of the curfew reflects a broader trend towards normalising the security situation in the region.

It signifies the government’s confidence in the improving security dynamics and its commitment to restoring regular activities and economic functions that were previously hindered by the strict curfew measures.

The State Joint Security Committee’s decision underscores the importance of ongoing collaboration between the government, security agencies, and the community in addressing security concerns effectively.

It also demonstrates the government’s responsiveness to changing circumstances and its dedication to balancing security measures with the need for public normalcy and economic activity.

Residents of Jigawa State are encouraged to remain engaged with local authorities and to report any suspicious activities that could jeopardise the gains made in stabilising the region.

The state government remains focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens while fostering an environment conducive to growth and development.

Governor Namadi’s appeal for continued prayers and support reflects the administration’s commitment to overcoming the challenges facing the state.

By working together, the government and the people aim to build a more secure and prosperous future for Jigawa State and contribute to the broader goal of national stability.

The relaxation of the curfew is a positive step towards restoring normalcy and rebuilding confidence in the state’s security apparatus.

As the situation continues to evolve, the Jigawa State Government will keep the public informed and make necessary adjustments to ensure ongoing safety and security.