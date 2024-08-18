Jigawa State Floods: Death Toll Climbs to 28 as Over 6,000 Families Displaced

The death toll from the catastrophic floods that have ravaged Jigawa State has risen to 28, with more than 6,000 families displaced, according to Dr. Haruna Mairiga, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

The disaster has inflicted widespread devastation, severely impacting several local government areas and disrupting the lives of thousands of residents.

In a detailed interview with newsmen, Dr. Mairiga provided a grim overview of the situation, revealing that the floods have caused extensive damage across four particularly hard-hit local government areas: Auyo, Buji, Jahun, and Miga.

These regions have borne the brunt of the disaster, with many communities submerged and local infrastructure rendered inaccessible.

“The flooding has caused unprecedented damage, severely disrupting official activities,” Dr. Mairiga reported.

“Local government secretariats have become inaccessible, hampering the ability of local authorities to coordinate relief efforts effectively.”

The scale of the disaster is further underscored by the fact that a total of 13 local government areas have been affected by the flooding.

The widespread nature of the calamity has forced the state government to take urgent action, establishing more than 20 Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps to accommodate those who have been forced from their homes.

The situation in these camps is dire, with many victims currently housed in overcrowded primary schools or staying with relatives who have opened their doors to those in need.

“Our agency has registered over 5,000 internally displaced persons in these camps, excluding nursing babies,” Dr. Mairiga said, highlighting the overwhelming scale of the displacement.

He noted that in some of the worst-affected areas, the severity of the flooding has necessitated the creation of up to three IDP camps per community, as more and more families find themselves without shelter.

In response to the growing crisis, the Jigawa State Government has mobilised resources to provide essential supplies to those taking refuge in the IDP camps.

Efforts have been made to ensure that the basic needs of the displaced families are met, including the provision of drinking water, toilets, and mosquito nets.

These measures are crucial in preventing the outbreak of waterborne diseases and maintaining the health and well-being of those affected by the floods.

“The government is doing everything within its power to alleviate the suffering of the people,” Dr. Mairiga affirmed.

“We have ensured that IDP camps are equipped with essential supplies to meet the immediate needs of the displaced families.

However, the scale of the disaster means that much more will be needed in the coming days and weeks.”

The impact of the flooding on the local communities has been profound.

Many residents have lost their homes, livelihoods, and possessions to the relentless waters, and the psychological toll on those affected is immense.

Families who have lived in these communities for generations now face an uncertain future, with no clear idea of when they will be able to return home or rebuild their lives.

The displacement of over 6,000 families has also strained the resources of the host communities, who are struggling to accommodate the sudden influx of people.

Primary schools, which are now serving as makeshift shelters, have had to suspend classes, further disrupting the lives of the local population.

The overcrowded conditions in the IDP camps are a cause for concern, with fears that the lack of adequate space and facilities could lead to health problems, particularly among the most vulnerable groups, such as children and the elderly.

In light of the ongoing crisis, Dr. Mairiga has called for increased support from both the federal government and international aid organisations.

The scale of the disaster, he emphasised, requires a coordinated response that goes beyond the capabilities of the state government alone.

There is an urgent need for additional resources, including food, medical supplies, and financial assistance, to help those affected by the floods recover and rebuild their lives.

“This is a disaster of immense proportions, and we cannot tackle it alone,” Dr. Mairiga stated.

“We are calling on the federal government and international partners to provide the necessary support to help us manage this crisis and bring relief to the thousands of families who have been displaced.”

As the situation continues to unfold, the focus remains on providing immediate relief to those affected by the floods while also planning for the long-term recovery of the affected communities.

The challenges are significant, but the resilience and determination of the people of Jigawa State, combined with the support of the government and the international community, offer hope that the state can emerge from this disaster stronger and more prepared for the future.

The devastating floods in Jigawa State have laid bare the vulnerabilities of the region to extreme weather events, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive disaster preparedness and mitigation strategies.

As climate change continues to increase the frequency and intensity of such events, it is imperative that both state and federal authorities take proactive measures to protect communities and prevent future tragedies.