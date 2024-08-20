Joining MUFC Was A Dream Come True – Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes has come out to say that he wanted the club to improve the team before signing a new contract at Old Trafford. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the club owners already knew that they needed to improve the team this season, so he just told the hierarchy that MUFC needed to have a squad that will stay competitive throughout the campaign.

Bruno added that joining MUFC was a dream come true, and the club has always been his favorite in England.

His words, “They knew that we needed to improve the team. And I think that we’re doing that.

I said to them: ‘I don’t need you to promise me that we’re going to win the league,’ Because no one can promise that. But at least that we will have a team to compete and be competitive throughout the season, to try to achieve silverware and to compete at the highest levels. I think the club is doing that. It’s trying to bring people in to get more players with quality in the team; to get more competitive, [so everyone is] fighting for your place.”

On other clubs showing interest, “But my first choice was always to stay at the club. It was not even demands, but the things that I wanted to see: the club going forward, [so] I could see a future on that. To be honest, I look now and I see that the club is making an effort for that.

When I joined, it was a dream come true. I think everyone knows that it was my dream to play in the Premier League for United. I had the chance to put that together. I wanted to play in the Premier League, and my favourite club was United. Being lucky enough to do both, it’s something unbelievable.

Obviously, my love for the club hasn’t changed. It has grown. Because you get to know the city, you get to know the fans, and you get to know how the people live here. How the way they approach the day-by-day; the way they approach the game-day. It’s different from every country.”

