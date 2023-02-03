Jorginho Brings Leadership And Quality To Arsenal – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to hail new January signing from Chelsea, Jorginho. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has always admired the Italian midfielder, and he had to bring him in especially after Elneny suffered a long-term injury.

Arteta added that Jorginho is a player of great character, and he is someone who is going to bring leadership and quality to the club.

His words, “Many years ago. We knew that in this market, you have to adapt and you have to be flexible. You have to be ready for inconvenience. We had one with the latest news on Mo’s injury and we needed a player in that position,”

“He’s a player I’ve always admired. He’s a great character and he’s someone who is going to bring leadership and quality to that position. He’s going to help the team a lot. Timing-wise, it wasn’t that late. But he’s a player who has always been very close to our intentions to bring him in.”

“His intelligence, his personality, his leadership skills, the way he understands our way of playing, and the quality he has to implement that in football matches. He’s a player who will fit in really well with what we want to do.”