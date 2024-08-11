Jose Mourinho Is A Very Manipulative Man – Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AC Milan legend, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has come out to say that Jose Mourinho is a manipulative person. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Jose is manipulative in a good way because he only tries to get the best out of his players, and that is the reason why his teams played with a lot of discipline and dedication.

Zlatan added that Mourinho always knows how to get into your head to boost your skills as a footballer.

His words, “Jose was a machine. He brings the best out of you. He’s that person — manipulative. He knows how to get in your head. He knows how to treat you, independent of your level.

He reminded me of [Fabio] Capello. But a newer version. Discipline. Hardcore. Intense. Not the soft types. This is what I like. Remember where I came from? My family is tough.”

José Mário dos Santos Mourinho Félix GOIH is a Portuguese professional football manager and former player who is the current head coach of Italian Serie A club Roma. Dubbed “The Special One” by the British media, Mourinho is one of the most decorated managers ever and is widely considered to be among the greatest managers of all time.

Mourinho was born in 1963 to a large middle-class family in Setúbal (a suburb of the Lisbon metropolitan area), Portugal, the son of José Manuel Mourinho Félix, who was known by the name Félix Mourinho, and his wife, Maria Júlia Carrajola dos Santos. His father played football professionally for Belenenses and Vitória de Setúbal, earning one cap for Portugal in the course of his career.

His mother was a primary school teacher from an affluent background; her uncle funded the construction of the Vitória de Setúbal football stadium. The Carnation Revolution leading to the fall of António de Oliveira Salazar’s Estado Novo regime in April 1974 also led to the family losing all but a single property in nearby Palmela.