Neymar Can’t Adapt To The Culture Erik ten Hag Is Building At MUFC – Saha

Manchester United legend, Louis Saha has come out to warn the club against signing Neymar. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is clear that Erik ten Hag will struggle to control the PSG star if he comes to England because he is not just a footballer, he is a superstar.

Saha added that he does not think Neymar can adapt to the culture the manager is currently building at MUFC.

His words, “Neymar has been the superstar, which is substantially due to his talent but it can also be hard to manage. He was definitely of that status in Barcelona, but maybe that has changed over the years. He could be difficult to manage. With all due respect, I don’t think he can adapt, but he will have to,”

“This current formula he has provided to PSG has not worked at all. His fitness has let him down in the last four months of the season – which is the most crucial part. It could be down to lifestyle or just how he is – but at Manchester United, they would expect much more from him because of his enormous price tag.”

“These clubs will be gambling a lot of money and will need a guarantee when these types of players are on the books. He would be a good name but he will need to guarantee that he can perform in the last three months of a season, because that’s where trophies are won.”