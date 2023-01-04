Jose Mourinho Will Make A Brilliant James Bond Villian – Sam Mendes

AS Roma coach, Jose Mourinho has been tipped to play a James Bond villain by Sam Mendes, the director of Skyfall and Spectre. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the James Bond franchise has definitely turned into something extraordinary with Daniel Craig, and he feels it doesn’t get better than Jose Mourinho as far as a Bond villian is concerned.

His words, “I have no idea. They’ve made it so difficult for themselves for two reasons. One is they turned the franchise into something extraordinary with Daniel Craig. If you think about the actors that might have been up for the role after Pierce Brosnan, a lot of people would have said, ‘No way.’”

“They would not have even been considered for the role, not wanted to be considered for the role. Now, there’s barely an actor in the world who would turn it down. And that’s because of Daniel and because what’s happened to the franchise since. So that’s a great thing.”

“The bad thing is he’s dead. You tell me how they get out of that one. I want to ask, ‘How would you get out of it?’ As for a great Bond villain? José Mourinho. You can’t get better than that can you?”

WOW.