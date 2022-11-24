Justin Dean Should Stop Ranting Over Korra Obidi’s Divorce Celebration – Precious Chikwendu

Ex-beauty queen, Precious Chikwendu has come out to slam Justin Dean after he shamed his ex-wife, Korra Obidi for celebrating their divorce. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she intentionally desisted from commenting on Justin and Korra’s divorce because it is similar to what she went through personally, but she hopes Justin can stop ranting asap.

Precious added that Justin gave up working things out with Korra and even made the divorce process difficult, so he should stop complaining.

Her words, “Thank you! It takes two for marriage to work. He gave up working it out, ran down all that could have been a ladder to crawl back, made all processes pain. Now he is here to rant holy. I avoided saying pim because this situation is so similar but mehn! This rant is annoying.”

WOW.