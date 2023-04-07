Juventus Vs Lazio Is A Clash For 2nd Place – Allegri

Juventus manager, Massimiliano Allegri has come out to say that the match vs Lazio will be a direct clash for 2nd place. Juventus sit 11 points behind Lazio in the table ahead of the game but will leapfrog Maurizio Sarri’s men if their 15-point penalty is overturned.
According to him, Lazio is having a great season, and it is clear that Sarri has focused on the defensive side of things with his team this season.
Allegri added that it will be a very complicated match because both teams have quality players.
His words, “Lazio are having a great season, it’s a direct clash for second place,”
“Sarri has gone back to the beginning when his teams were characterised by great defences. It will be a complicated match.”
