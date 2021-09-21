Kaduna: PDP Chieftain Encourages Newly-Elected Councilors To Commence People-Oriented Projects

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Honourable Lawal Adamu, has advised the newly elected councilors to begin projects that have a direct impact on the common man.

Addressing elected councilors on the platform of the PDP at an event to roll out areas of priority, he urged them to always listen to the voice of people within their jurisdiction, and always adhere to their needs.

He urged the councilors to be proactive in addressing issues that would “have a direct impact on the people at the grassroots who elected them, ”

He charged them to put the interest of the electorate above personal advantages.

Adamu, who was PDP’s flagbearer in the 2019 Kaduna Central Senatorial election, expressed confidence and optimism in the ability of his party to win the 2023 general election at the state and federal levels.

He said the electorate are already fed up and have lost hope in the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party he accused of plunging millions of Nigerians into abject poverty.

He lamented the lack of focus, compassion and empathy by the ruling APC in the state.

He added that residents of Kaduna had never experienced the hardship encountered, particularly by petty traders and civil servants who lost shops and jobs under the present leadership.

He described the victory of his party at the just concluded local govt polls as a message to the ruling party to start preparing their handover notes, insisting that defeat was inevitable for APC in 2023.