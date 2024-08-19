Kaduna Police Apprehend Notorious Gunrunners and Foil Kidnapping Attempts

In a significant breakthrough in the fight against crime, the Kaduna State Police Command has successfully apprehended two notorious gunrunners and an informant linked to kidnapping activities in the region.

These arrests highlight the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to curb the rising wave of banditry and kidnapping that has plagued the state.

The arrests were made as part of a series of coordinated operations by the Kaduna State Police, which also resulted in the foiling of a kidnapping attempt and the rescue of two victims.

These successes underscore the commitment of the police force to protect residents from the terror of criminal elements.

According to a statement released on Monday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, the two gunrunners, identified as Abulaziz Habibu and Nuhu Thomas, were intercepted by operatives from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit on 14th August 2024, in Madaci village, Zaria.

The suspects were found in possession of a fabricated AK-47 rifle, a key piece of evidence that linked them to the supply of arms to bandits operating in the Zaria area.

Hassan noted that the suspects have since confessed to their involvement in the illegal arms trade, admitting that they had been supplying weapons to various bandit groups in the region.

Their arrest marks a critical step in dismantling the network of criminals responsible for perpetuating violence and insecurity in Kaduna State.

The police are optimistic that the confessions and leads provided by the suspects will pave the way for further investigations and the possible apprehension of other members of the arms trafficking ring.

In a separate operation, the police also captured an individual identified as Abubakar Yahuza, who has been acting as an informant for kidnappers.

Yahuza was apprehended at Gidan Abeh village in Kagarko Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

During interrogation, Yahuza confessed to serving as a go-between for the kidnappers, relaying critical information that enabled them to carry out their nefarious activities.

He also admitted to running errands for these criminals, who are believed to be hiding within the dense Gidan Dogo Forest.

Yahuza’s arrest is particularly significant, as informants play a crucial role in the operations of kidnapping syndicates.

By providing information about the movements and vulnerabilities of potential targets, these informants enable kidnappers to strike with precision, often with devastating consequences.

The capture of Yahuza is expected to disrupt the operational capabilities of the kidnapping syndicate he was working with, thereby reducing the threat they pose to the local population.

In another commendable effort, police officers responded swiftly to reports of gunfire in Kuriga village on 18th August 2024, thwarting a kidnapping attempt in the process.

The officers, acting on intelligence, engaged the bandits in a gun battle, ultimately rescuing two farmers who had been targeted in the attack.

The successful rescue operation demonstrates the readiness and effectiveness of the Kaduna State Police in responding to emergencies and safeguarding the lives of citizens.

The state Commissioner of Police, Audu Dabigi, praised the officers involved in these operations for their bravery and dedication.

He called on the public to continue supporting the police with credible information, emphasising that community cooperation is vital in the fight against crime.

Dabigi’s appeal for public support reflects the broader strategy of the Kaduna State Police Command, which relies heavily on intelligence gathering and community engagement to tackle the security challenges facing the state.

The arrests of Habibu, Thomas, and Yahuza are expected to have a significant impact on the activities of bandits and kidnappers in Kaduna State.

By cutting off their supply of weapons and disrupting their intelligence networks, the police have dealt a major blow to these criminal groups.

However, the police are aware that the fight is far from over and have pledged to continue their relentless pursuit of justice.

As investigations continue, the Kaduna State Police Command remains vigilant, determined to ensure that those involved in criminal activities are brought to book.

The recent operations serve as a stark reminder to criminals that the police are not only capable but also resolute in their mission to restore peace and security to Kaduna State.

The public is encouraged to maintain their vigilance and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

The cooperation between the police and the community is essential in the ongoing efforts to combat crime and protect the lives and property of the people of Kaduna State.