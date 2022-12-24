    Login
    Subscribe

    Kalvin Phillips Didn’t Arrive Training In The Best Condition – Pep Guardiola

    Sports By No Comments1 Min Read

    Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that Kalvin Phillips missed the Carabao Cup fourth-round win against Liverpool after returning to the Etihad overweight. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    Kalvin Philips
    Kalvin Philips

    According to him, the English midfielder was not injured vs Liverpool, and he just couldn’t play because he didn’t arrive training in the best condition.

    Pep added that he doesn’t know why or how Phillips added weight after the World Cup, but it is the current reality.

    His words, “He’s not injured,”

    “He arrived overweight. I don’t know [why]. He didn’t arrive in the condition to do training sessions and to play.”

    See also  EPL Players Need Holidays - Pep Guardiola

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply