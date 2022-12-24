Kalvin Phillips Didn’t Arrive Training In The Best Condition – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that Kalvin Phillips missed the Carabao Cup fourth-round win against Liverpool after returning to the Etihad overweight. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the English midfielder was not injured vs Liverpool, and he just couldn’t play because he didn’t arrive training in the best condition.

Pep added that he doesn’t know why or how Phillips added weight after the World Cup, but it is the current reality.

His words, “He’s not injured,”

“He arrived overweight. I don’t know [why]. He didn’t arrive in the condition to do training sessions and to play.”