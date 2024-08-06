Kamala Harris to Announce Running Mate Ahead of Crucial Battleground State Tour

US Vice President Kamala Harris is poised to reveal her choice for running mate on Tuesday, as she and her selected partner embark on a critical five-day tour of America’s most contested states.

This announcement comes three months before the presidential election, marking a pivotal moment in Harris’s campaign.

Since assuming the role at the top of the Democratic ticket, Harris has invigorated her campaign with a remarkable surge in fundraising and has managed to close the gap on Republican challenger Donald Trump.

The selection of her running mate is expected to play a significant role in shaping the dynamics of the upcoming election.

According to reports, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, a prominent Democratic figure and rising star, is viewed as a leading candidate for the vice-presidential nomination.

Additionally, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has also been cited as a strong contender for the position.

The decision, described as one of the most significant in Harris’s political career, is anticipated to be announced via a video statement.

As the announcement nears, Harris has kept the choice under wraps. In a text message sent to supporters on Monday evening, she noted, “I have not made my decision yet,” adding to the growing anticipation surrounding the reveal.

Following the announcement, Harris and her newly chosen running mate will commence their tour, starting with a rally at Temple University in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The itinerary includes visits to Wisconsin and Michigan on Wednesday, Arizona on Friday, and Nevada on Saturday.

Originally, the tour was also set to include stops in North Carolina on Thursday and Georgia on Friday.

However, local media have reported that these plans have been postponed due to a tropical storm affecting the southeastern United States.

The Harris campaign has yet to confirm the revised schedule.

This strategic tour of battleground states is crucial for Harris as she seeks to consolidate support and rally voters ahead of the election.

The selection of her running mate will likely influence voter perception and campaign momentum, making the upcoming announcement a key moment in the race.