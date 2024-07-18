Kane Did Not Get Enough Service At Euro 2024 – Graeme Souness

Liverpool legend, Graeme Souness has come out to say that he believes Harry Kane did not get enough service for England during the Euros 2024 tournament. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, midfield was clearly a big issue for Kane during the tournament, and the reality is that the midfielders were completely non-existent in the final against Spain.

Souness added that Kane regularly got bullied off the ball because it wasn’t being given to him quick enough.

His words, “If a conversation had taken place between Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane where he dropped Kane because he felt he was underperforming, then I think Harry would’ve agreed with him. However, Kane was not the same player that he’s been for a number of years where he has been the go-to man.

If I were him I’d be pointing to the fact that he doesn’t get enough service. No one passes to him, he comes short for the ball and doesn’t receive it. The England midfield is non-existent and they were non-existent in the final against Spain. He’s struggled because of that just as much as he’s struggled because of any lack of form or fitness.

He was getting no service whatsoever. He was getting bullied off the ball because it wasn’t being given to him quick enough. I have sympathy for him.”

WOW.

Harry Edward Kane MBE (born 28 July 1993) is an English professional footballer who plays as a striker for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and captains the England national team. A prolific goalscorer with strong link play, Kane is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world.

He is both Tottenham Hotspur’s and England’s all-time highest goalscorer, as well as being the second-highest all-time goalscorer in the Premier League. Kane has scored over 350 goals for club and country.

Beginning his senior career with Tottenham Hotspur in 2009, Kane had loan spells out to clubs across the English football pyramid, including Leyton Orient, Millwall, Leicester City, and Norwich City. Kane’s involvement at Tottenham increased after Mauricio Pochettino became head coach in 2014, and in his first full season at the club he was named PFA Young Player of the Year. In the 2015–16 and 2016–17 seasons, Kane finished as the league’s top goalscorer.

Harry Edward Kane was born on 28 July 1993 in Walthamstow, London to Kim (née Hogg) and Patrick Kane and has one older brother, Charlie. He has Irish ancestry through his father, who is from Galway.