Kane Is Dangerous In Transitional Situations – Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson has come out to warn Alan Shearer that his Premier League goalscoring record might be chased down by Harry Kane. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Kane has always scored against his teams because he is a real talent in front of goal and in transitional situations.

Roy added that what Harry has done for Tottenham for years has been nothing short of sensational.

His words, “He [Kane] always scored in my four years previously at Palace. A real talent of a goal from a transitional situation. The way he got the ball and volleyed it into that space. We know how good he is in the air and he showed it again. His moment of brilliance won the game.”

“He’s a fine player. What he has done for this club has been enormous. Since he made his debut for England when we were with the England team he has gone from strength to strength. He is still a young man and I’m pretty certain Alan [Shearer] needs to be concerned because Harry will be breathing down his neck.”