Kane Is Old For Bayern Munich, Osimhen Is A Better Fit – Lothar Matthaus

Harry Kane is too old and too expensive for Bayern Munich, Lothar Matthaus has said. He recently revealed that a €100m (£88m/$110m) transfer for the English striker is unlikely, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if Kane is a very good striker every club would want to have, his age and price would make Bayern Munich stay away from such a transfer in the summer.

Lothar added that despite doubts that Osimhen can shine in Germany like he is in Italy, he believes he would be a good fit.

His words, “I’m excited to see if a new striker comes along. Everyone is talking about Victor Osimhen for his sensational performance at Napoli. You never know if he can do that in Munich, but I think he would be a good fit. Randal Kolo Muani may need a little more room and space than a Bayern striker usually has, but he’s also good in the box and could work in Munich. Harry Kane would be too old and too expensive for me. The price-performance ratio could speak for Niclas Fullkrug. He would probably be available for €20-25 million and score 25 goals in Munich. He’s already scored 20 times at Werder.”