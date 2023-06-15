Manchester City Suffered To Win The UCL – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to liken the club’s treble triumph to Lionel Messi finally savouring World Cup glory with Argentina. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he really does not want to compare himself with Lionel Messi, but he feels very relieved to have done the job in the UCL at last.

Pep added that football at the highest level is all about the small details, and his team definitely suffered on their journey to glory.

His words, “I think the job is done. I don’t want to compare myself, much less with Leo, but there is an image of him in the World Cup that you say that’s it, that’s it.”

“Yes, but in previous Champions Leagues, where for example we lost against Chelsea or Real Madrid last year in the semi-finals, or even this year, you always suffer. Look, today we are very happy but we could have tied at the end. Inter could have tied with us and we could have lost. And now we would not be doing this interview and everyone would not be so happy. In the end, sport at this high level is about details.”