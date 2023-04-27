Kane Should Go To Real Madrid, Not MUFC – Jermaine Jenas

Harry Kane deserves better than Tottenham, Spurs legend, Jermaine Jenas has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, however, he does not see the England captain joining Manchester United or Newcastle United in the summer because he loves Tottenham enough to not join their rivals.

Jenas added that Kane should only park his bags to leave the club once Real Madrid comes calling.

His words, “[But] if I’m totally honest, I don’t feel like those two options [Newcastle and Man United] are enough for Harry. I think that with his love for the club and the ability for Tottenham to pay him what he wants anyway – because they do have the ability to pay their best players as they’ve shown in the past – if those are only his only two options, I only see him staying at Spurs. Bayern Munich, I don’t see him because there because he wants to beat [Alan] Shearer’s [Premier League goalscoring] record.”

“But if Real Madrid came up, he should get himself on a plane as soon as possible because those opportunities just don’t come up often. You’re talking about the most glamorous football club on the planet where he can go and win stuff, and create another legacy at a different place and have a new experience with his family as well.”

On Poch, “Mauricio’s obviously edging towards Chelsea because Tottenham don’t want him. That’s the only reason. If they wanted him they’d have gone and got him the minute [Antonio] Conte left. I had a conversation with Mauricio during lockdown and he was very open about the fact he sees himself back at Spurs one day. So, he clearly left the door open for that to happen but for whatever reason, the club and Daniel don’t see that as an option. It feels like a bit of a reset moment and in these moments, you’re gonna need someone at the helm with a certain level of experience of managing big football clubs.”