Kano APC senatorial candidate disburses N60m scholarship to students

The senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for Kano Central senatorial zone, Abdussalam Abdulkadir Zaura announced a scholarship scheme for 10,000 students in tertiary institutions.

Zaura announced the N200 million scholarship scheme on Monday at a rally.

According to him, the scholarship, to be awarded in batches, will take off with N60 million for 3, 000 students of tertiary institutions from the state’s 44 local government areas.

Speaking at the event, the APC senatorial candidate promised to raise the number of beneficiaries to 30,000 when elected as a senator.

He said: “I wish to thank the Almighty God for giving me the opportunity to fulfil the promise I made to give scholarship of N200 million to 10,000 students [of which] 3,000 students are going to benefit N20,000 each in the first batch which will be disbursed today.

“My plan is to raise the number of beneficiaries to 30,000. I call on you all to join us in supporting you by doing the right thing with your votes.”

One of the beneficiaries, a Business Administration student of Kano State Polytechnic, Ismail Muhammad expressed gratitude on behalf of other beneficiaries, while calling on the senatorial candidate to “keep up the good work.”