Kanu And Okocha Brought Joy To Africans With Their Football – Ighalo

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo has come out to name his childhood football heroes. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his fellow countrymen Nwankwo Kanu and Jay-Jay Okocha are the heroes he looked up to when growing up because they were incredible players.

Ighalo added that both players dazzled for Arsenal and Bolton Wanderers and they gave supporters lots of joy and happiness.

His words, “Growing up watching [Nwankwo] Kanu for Arsenal, Jay-Jay Okocha at Bolton Wanderers, you watch the league and see fellow Nigerians doing well, and it gives you joy and happiness that one day you will be there.”

On the NPFL, “It means a lot because we grew up watching the Premier League in Nigeria.”

“Me especially, when I was growing up it was the league we all talked about. It’s a very big thing in Nigeria and every Nigerian wants their countrymen to play in the Premier League. If they play in the other leagues they think something is missing.”

“I’m happy there are some Nigerians at Watford, I just hope the team do well and avoid relegation. Even in the national team now, you have to play in the Premier League to have a strong fit in the national team.”

“Playing in the Premier League gives you an edge ahead of other players playing in different leagues. No disrespect to players in other leagues but it’s the best in the world.”

“I’m enjoying my time here. It’s my second year here in Saudi Arabia with a different team and everything is going well.

“I’m scoring goals and the team is doing well, so I’m happy!”

“Everybody knows the Premier League is the best league in the world and the standard of the league is very high. The intensity, the coverage, the fans, and the stadium, everything is top.”

“The league here is still growing, a lot of foreign players and managers are coming in, I would say it’s a good league and a tough league, but you can’t compare to the Premier League.”

“I would say it’s Championship level. It’s very tough, physical and each team has foreign players playing and foreign coaches, a lot of tactical work, and intelligent players in the league.”