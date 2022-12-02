Kanye West Violated Twitter’s Rule Against Incitement To Violence – Elon Musk

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk has suspended Kanye West on the platform for 12 hours after the rapper posted a series of controversial tweets. Recall that Ye recently posted a picture that appeared to be a Nazi swastika inside a Star of David, a religious symbol of Judaism, and indicated it would be used as the logo for his 2024 presidential campaign.

The tweet has since been deleted, and Trump has come out to react.

His words, “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

WOW.

Kanye Omari West is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, composer, entrepreneur and fashion designer. His music draws from a range of genres, including hip hop, soul, baroque pop, electro, indie rock, synth-pop, industrial and gospel.

After his parents divorced when he was three years old, he moved with his mother to Chicago, Illinois.

His father, Ray West, is a former Black Panther and was one of the first black photojournalists at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Ray West was later a Christian counselor, and in 2006, opened the Good Water Store and Café in Lexington Park, Maryland with startup capital from his son.

West’s mother, Dr. Donda C. (Williams) West, was a professor of English at Clark Atlanta University, and the Chair of the English Department at Chicago State University, before retiring to serve as his manager. West was raised in a middle-class background, attending Polaris High School in suburban Oak Lawn, Illinois, after living in Chicago.