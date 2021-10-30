Keeping A Clean Sheet Vs MUFC Was Important – Robertson

Liverpool defender, Andy Robertson has come out to say that he didn’t want his teammates to rest on their laurels after Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick vs MUFC. He recently revealed that it was actually a general message from the entire team and the camera just picked only him voicing it out.

According to him, Liverpool just wanted to keep going while playing to their strength and it ended up causing Manchester United a lot of problems at the back.

Robertson added that scoring that much and managing to keep a clean sheet was very important for the team as well.

His words, “That was the message from everyone. Probably the camera just picked me up saying it at that time,”

“We wanted to keep going, we wanted to keep playing our own game. Our game is causing teams problems at the back.”

“Obviously when you get to 3-0, 4-0, in fact, the clean sheet then becomes unbelievably important.”

“Alisson would have never forgiven us if we’d never kept one, and same [with] the defence. The lads up top had their fun and got their goals but we needed their help for us to be satisfied with a clean sheet, which we managed to do.”

“But it’s also, ‘Don’t stop doing what you’re so good at, don’t stop going forward.”

“We had so many dangerous players on the park that day that were causing problems and it was about trying to get as many goals as possible because we want to do that in every game.”

“Of course, it isn’t possible to do that every game at times and it’s important to just sometimes settle for 1-0 or 2-1 in different games like that.”