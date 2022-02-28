Kelleher Was Brilliant Vs Chelsea – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to hail Caoimhin Kelleher as the best number two goalkeeper in the world. This is coming after the Liverpool shot-stopper’s heroics in the Carabao Cup final, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he still considers Alisson to be the best in the business, he thinks Kelleher is also peerless when it comes to backup options.

Klopp added that Kelleher played a very brilliant game vs Chelsea and he expects him to keep improving.

His words, “Alisson Becker is the best goalie in the world for me.”

“There are other good goalkeepers out there but this goalie is absolutely insane.”

“But to be honest for me Caoimhin Kelleher is the best number two goalie in the world as well.”

“The game he played tonight was absolutely incredible. I can remember at least two incredible saves, and probably there were more. So he proved that the decision to line him up was absolutely right.”

“And then in a very spectacular penalty shootout he showed the whole range of his skill set. He finished one off with his really skilled feet. So top class.”

“They call it the people’s cup, but the whole journey was a squad journey, and that’s what I love most about it.”