Empress Njamah’s Ex Cannot Claim To Love Her When He Was Busy Scheming – Eve Esin

Nollywood actress, Eve Esin has come out to call for the arrest of Empress Njamah’s ex-fiancé, George “Baby Brother” Wade who has been releasing her n*des on a Whatsapp group he created. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, it is a shame to see how people will claim to love someone and all they are really doing is scheming before and after the relationship.

He added that the Nigeria Police Force should track the culprit down and shame him in public.

Her words, “We should look for this man and bring him out!!!

Like I dont even get it. Been trying to understand all these! What’s with the videos? Wrong on all levels. Should people no longer have relationships? Was she meant to be on a skirt suit or iro and buba in a relationship? How do you record private moments with a loved one? Yes, she assumed she was in a relationship and let her guards loose. How do you claim to date and love someone when your busy scheming? Mehn! It’s a whole messed up situation.

Let’s tag whoever we can please.

@nigeriapoliceforce.”

WOW.

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.