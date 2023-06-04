Kendall Jenner Rocks Chest-Baring Mini Dress In France

Popular supermodel, Kendall Jenner has been photographed wearing a boob-baring mini dress. She recently posed for a stunning video and photoshoot on the deck of a yacht while in France wearing a tiny black David Koma minidress that costs $1,515 with a sheer mesh top and two red floral appliqués covering her breasts.
Check Kendall out,
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate