Kevin De Bruyne Must Stop Losing The Ball So Often – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that Kevin De Bruyne needs to get back to basics. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, KDB clearly has an incredible ability to make an assist and score goals in every game, but he needs to learn to do the simple things more and not lose the ball so often.

Pep added that the midfielder also needs to show more mobility during games to be back to his consistent level.

His words, “It’s been a difficult season for all of us, me included, due to the World Cup and many things. I’m not going to discover [how good] Kevin [is]. What I’d like – I spoke many times to him – is to go to the easy principles and do it well. He has an incredible ability to make an assist, to score goals and see passes like no one else. But I always have the belief that they will increase and get better when the simple things [are done]: like don’t lose the ball, the mobility, the incredible capacity to be active in the movement. The simple things: do it again better and better. When this is going to happen the rest will come along.”