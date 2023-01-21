Keyamo reacts as Jigawa LP governorship candidate Garba joins APC

Festus Keyamo, the spokesman for the presidential campaign council of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has reacted to the defection of Labour Party members in Jigawa State.

InfoStride News had reported that Tsoho Garba, LP gubernatorial candidate in Jigawa State, and all the party’s National Assembly candidates decamped to the APC on Friday.

Garba said the state LP chairman and virtually all other party executives across the 27 local government areas of the state had joined the mass exodus to APC.

Reacting, Keyamo predicted that there would be more defection before the general election.

“We told them, they did not listen: when the jungle matures, the cubs will take cover!! Brace up for more ‘collapse’ as February 25th draws near!” he wrote on Twitter.