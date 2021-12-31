Kids Are Only A Blessing When You Are Ready To Have Them – Agbani Darego

Agbani Darego, Ex-Miss World winner has come out to say that she welcomed the first at 35 plus. She recently had this via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, women should stop doing things cause society demands it of them and not because it is in their own interest.

She added that kids are a blessing to mankind but only if we desire them and we are ready to have them.

His words, “My take, don’t do anything cause society demands it of you. Do it for you, in your own time and pace.”

