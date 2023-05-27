    Login
    Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Abs At The 74th Annual Parsons Benefit

    Popular celebrity, Kim Kardashian has come out to show off her toned abs online. She recently flaunted her body as she wore a diamond belly chain and a blue two-piece to the 74th Annual Parsons Benefit in New York, and fans have been reacting.

    Kim Kardashian
    Kim Kardashian

    Kim rocked a leather crop top and matching maxi skirt to the glitzy gala, plus she also wore a pair of clear heels with her cobaalt look.

    Kim Kardashian
    Kim Kardashian

    WOW.

