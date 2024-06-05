There’s Still No Guarantee That Davido Donated To Orphanages Like He Promised – Daniel Regha

>Popular social media commentator, Daniel Regha has come out to react to the letter The Coalition of Orphanages and Children’s Home in Nigeria wrote to singer, Davido. This is coming after the group thanked Davido for his financial support to the Coalition of Orphanages and Children’s Homes in Nigeria (COCHIN), and fans have been reacting.

It read, “Our heartfelt appreciation for your financial support to the Coalition of Orphanages and Children’s Homes in Nigeria (COCHIN)

In reference to the above, we write on behalf of the above association (the umbrella body of Orphanages and Children’s Homes in Nigeria), to acknowledge the receipt of your support funds to our members across the country in the month of February 2024.

We are pleased to inform you that a total of 42 orphanages out of the 52 under the coalition benefitted from the funds support.”

Reacting, Dnaiel wrote that the letter seemed like an appreciation letter, not an acknowledgment letter, so it still does not confirm that the singer has fulfilled his promise.

He added that the letter doesn’t guarantee that the orphanage homes have received the sum he promised to donate.

His words, “Davido the above letter is looking more of a praise than acknowledgment; The Coalition of Orphanages and Children’s Homes in Nigeria has dropped a letter, but there’s no accountability to show that ur donations were utilized (if made). At least half of the beneficiaries should acknowledge publicly. No offense.”

