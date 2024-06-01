Klopp Has The Gift Of Triggering Players To Be Better – Gakpo

Liverpool forward, Cody Gakpo has come out to share what it was like working with Jurgen Klopp. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, many of the players who have played under the German longer than him and the new signings say that Klopp has been so valuable to their careers over the years.

Gakpo added that Jurgen always told him that when he steps on the pitch, the only person he has a point to prove to is himself.

His words, “If you look at the impact he has had on the club, the fans, the players, many of whom have experienced him for much longer than I have these one and a half years: that has been very valuable to everyone.

The most important thing I learned from him? That you don’t have to prove anything to anyone but yourself. When that really hit me? That is not a specific moment, but it is a gift that he was able to trigger us as players in a different way every time, to give just an extra percentage or one and a half. That was special.”

Liverpool Football Club is a professional football club based in Liverpool, England. The club competes in the Premier League, the top tier of English football. Founded in 1892, the club joined the Football League the following year and has played its home games at Anfield since its formation.

Domestically, the club has won 19 league titles, eight FA Cups, a record nine League Cups and 16 FA Community Shields. In international competitions, the club has won six European Cups, three UEFA Cups, four UEFA Super Cups—all English records—and one FIFA Club World Cup.

The club established itself as a major force in domestic and European football in the 1970s and 1980s, when Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan and Kenny Dalglish, led the club to a combined 11 League titles and four European Cups. Liverpool won two further European Cups in 2005 and 2019 under the management of Rafael Benítez and Jürgen Klopp, respectively; the latter led Liverpool to a 19th league title in 2020, the club’s first during the Premier League era.

Anfield was built in 1884 on land adjacent to Stanley Park. Situated 2 miles (3 km) from Liverpool city centre, it was originally used by Everton before the club moved to Goodison Park after a dispute over rent with Anfield owner John Houlding. Left with an empty ground, Houlding founded Liverpool in 1892 and the club has played at Anfield ever since. The capacity of the stadium at the time was 20,000, although only 100 spectators attended Liverpool’s first match at Anfield.