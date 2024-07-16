Kogi State to Hold LG Elections on October 19

The Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC) has announced October 19, 2024, as the date for local government elections across the state.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of KOSIEC, Mamman Nda Eri, during a press conference held in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Eri stated that the commission is empowered under Section 197 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Kogi State Government’s Local Government Election Law of 2004, and the Electoral Act of 2010 to conduct council polls.

“We are assuring you that these activities have been designed with the utmost consideration for inclusivity and adherence to electoral laws,” Eri said.

“As such, we present the detailed timetable and schedule of activities to you all as critical stakeholders, for your review and approval.

This is in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and the powers vested in the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC),” he noted.