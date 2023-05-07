Kolo Muani Will Cost More Than €90M – Coach

Eintracht Frankfurt CEO, Axel Hellmann has come out to say that he wants Randal Kolo Muani to stay at the German club. He recently insisted that his striker will cost over €90 million to sign this summer, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Kolo has a long-term contract and his pool of interested parties is very large, so he expects him to leave for big money if he decides to quit.

Axel added that people have speculated that he will go for €90 million, but he expects much more than that.

His words, “He has a long-term contract. It’s particularly comfortable to sit on. The field of interested parties is very large and very prominent. I notice and feel a different number than €90 million on the international market.”