    Kompany Is Very Motivated To Do Well At Bayern Munich – Kimmich

    Sports News

    Bayer Munich midfielder, Joshua Kimmich has come out to reveal the position he expects to play under Vincent Kompany. This is coming after he rejected a move to Paris Saint-Germain, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, he has only trained and played in central midfield so far under the Belgian, so he takes it as that will be his position once the new season starts.

    Kimmich added that Kompany is very motivated to get his message across to him and his teammates.

    His words, “So far I have only trained and played in central midfield. That is the plan for now. In general, [Kompany] knows, I know, we all know that I can play both positions. The coach will decide where it ends up.

    He is very structured. You can see that it is important to him that he conveys content and that it reaches us. He is very, very motivated and puts the team spirit at the forefront.”

