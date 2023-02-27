Kwankwaso’s NNPP leads in Kano with 742,362 votes

Results from 38 Local Government Areas in Kano State show that the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is leading with 748,362 votes.
Bola Ahmad Tinubu of the APC is giving him a close mark with 464,133 votes, while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP got 86,162.
Kano State Presidential election results:
APC – 464,133
LP – 8,926
NNPP – 742,362
PDP – 86,162
Results of the remaining six LGs are being awaited.
