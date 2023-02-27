    Login
    Subscribe

    Kwankwaso’s NNPP leads in Kano with 742,362 votes

    Politics By No Comments1 Min Read

    Results from 38 Local Government Areas in Kano State show that the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is leading with 748,362 votes.

    Rabiu Kwankwaso
    Rabiu Kwankwaso

    Bola Ahmad Tinubu of the APC is giving him a close mark with 464,133 votes, while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP got 86,162.

    Kano State Presidential election results:

    APC – 464,133
    LP – 8,926
    NNPP – 742,362
    PDP – 86,162

    Results of the remaining six LGs are being awaited.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply