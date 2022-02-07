Kylie Jenner Welcomes 2nd Child With Travis Scott

The Kardashian-Jenner family have welcomed a new member. Kylie Jenner recently shared the first glimpse of her second child, a baby boy, and fans have been reacting.

Flaunting a sweet black and white snap on Instagram on Sunday, Kylie Jenner wrote this caption: “2/2/22”.

Kylie also included a blue heart emoji in the post as fans and famous pals flocked to the comments section to send congratulatory messages.

Kylie Kristen Jenner (born August 10, 1997) is an American media personality. She has starred in the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians since 2007 and is the founder and owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics.

At age 14 in 2012, she collaborated with the clothing brand PacSun, along with her sister Kendall, and created a line of clothing, “Kendall & Kylie”. In 2015, Jenner launched her own cosmetics line called Kylie Lip Kits, which was renamed to Kylie Cosmetics the following year. She also released a mobile app that reached number one on the iTunes App Store.

Jenner was born in 1997 in Los Angeles, California. The youngest daughter of 1976 Summer Olympics decathlon winner Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner) and TV personality Kris Jenner, she has an older sister, Kendall. On Kris’s side of the family, she has three older half-sisters, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, and one older half-brother, Rob. Jenner also has three older half-brothers from Caitlyn’s side of the family—Burt, Brandon, and Brody Jenner—and an older half-sister, Casey.

Jenner attended Sierra Canyon School, where she was a member of the cheerleading team. Jenner claims to have performed in plays while attending school, along with community plays. In 2012, she became homeschooled and enrolled in an at-home education program, from which she graduated with a high school diploma in July 2015 from Laurel Springs School in Ojai, California.